ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, May 11th, 2023: A weak cold front will move through West Texas early on Thursday bringing slightly milder temperatures and a few thunderstorms. A line of thunderstorms...some strong to severe...will move through by early Thursday then slightly milder temperatures and drier conditions by the afternoon hours.

More rain is in the forecast by Friday and the Mother’s Day weekend as another cold front and upper-level disturbance bring showers and thunderstorms area-wide to West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Cooler temperatures also move in increased rain chances.

