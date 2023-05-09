Nuclear storage facility rights given to Lea County

LEA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO (KOSA) - According to the City of Andrew’s Facebook page, Materials License No. SNM-2516 was signed Tuesday by the Director of the Division of Fuel Management in the NRC Office of Nuclear Material Safety and Safeguards.

A letter written to the New Mexico Governor signed by the NRC director of fuel management was attached to the post.

The letter states that a license has been issued by the NRC for the storage of nuclear waste in Lea County.

This license comes after a federal attempt to build the storage facility in Andrews, TX.

The Andrews water tower (Joshua Skinner / KOSA)

A move that was strongly opposed by residents.

This led to the Andrews County Commissioner’s Court passing a resolution against the disposal of high-level nuclear waste in Andrews County.

Next, a state law was passed, banning the storage of waste in Texas and banning the issuance of construction permits for the building or operation of high-level nuclear waste facilities.

It is unknown when or where the facility will be built in Lea County.

(Source: KTVI/CNN)

CBS7 will continue to follow this story as it unfolds.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.