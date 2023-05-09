Midland High School Theatre just returned from winning their first ever UIL State Championship

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School Theatre just returned from winning their first ever UIL State Championship for their performance of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.

Senior Zaniel Watts and junior Alex Gonzalez about their experiences and individual accomplishments. Acting Teacher Tiffany Gardner-Moore is proud of her team and looks forward to the future of Midland High School theater.

