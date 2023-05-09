MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School Theatre just returned from winning their first ever UIL State Championship for their performance of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.

Senior Zaniel Watts and junior Alex Gonzalez about their experiences and individual accomplishments. Acting Teacher Tiffany Gardner-Moore is proud of her team and looks forward to the future of Midland High School theater.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.