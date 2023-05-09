Midland County Commissioners Court votes to terminate Horseshoe contract

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 3 to 2 to terminate the contract between the county and Horseshoe Hospitality.

The court will finish paying what’s left in the $140,000 management fee that’s owed till September 30th.

“I’m convinced we can do better by looking for someone that the court can hire to work under the auspice of the court. It doesn’t have to be a contractor, it could be a county employee and that person can manage the facility and manage it well and there are plenty of people out there ready to be considered for this job,” said Judge Terry Johnson.

Commissioner Scott Ramsey voted against the motion as he says it’s not allowed.

“I don’t believe that it’s allowed, even if we vote to do this by the terms of the contract this is not allowed the only out is to defund it thats it it says in that paragraph,” said Ramsey.

It’s unclear what this means for the employees that worked under Horseshoe Hospitality.

You’ll remember back in April the commission looked into terminating the contract early after a citizens review committee made recommendations to the court But, the court determined they couldn’t at that time.

Though Judge Johnson didn’t say what changed between that meeting and today’s meeting, the motion to terminate the contract follows through with that recommendation, four months before the contract is officially up.

Executive Director of the Horseshoe Joe Kelley asked Judge Johnson what the reason was for termination, Johnson responded “I don’t need one.”

Concerns were raised about the plans moving forward.

“Who’s gonna run the concerts in the summer? Who’s gonna run the special events going on? Who’s gonna run the ptos on Saturday night who’s gonna do this?” said Ramsey.

Johnson says they will do what the public wants as these changes are long overdue.

Johnson says he is looking forward to making the horseshoe a more affordable and user-friendly facility.

