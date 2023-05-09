Emergency landing at Midland International Air and Space Port

Emergency landing at MAF
Emergency landing at MAF(Kate Porter)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, Tuesday at around 8:20 a.m., the Midland International Air and Space Port received a call requesting the emergency landing of a private aircraft.

A Cirrus SR22 traveling from Dallas to Odessa experienced a rough engine.

The pilot landed in a field 1.5 miles West of Midland International Air and Space Port.

No injuries were reported. The FAA is responding to investigate.

