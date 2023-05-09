City of Midland hosting career fair

Midland Career Fair
Midland Career Fair(City of Midland)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 9, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland HR Department will be hosting a career fair on May 10, 2023.

The fair will be from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM at the Bush Convention Center in the north side ballroom.

There will be multiple City of Midland departments offering on-site interviews and job offers. Resumes and references are encouraged but not required.

Computers will be available to help with online applications if candidates do not fill one out beforehand.

To view open positions and apply today, visit our employment opportunities the page here.

