Train crash in Ward County kills man

Winkler County train crash
Winkler County train crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck and a train in Ward County Friday.

The semi was traveling south on County Road 135 to a railroad crossing. There was a train coming to the railroad crossing and traveling eastbound.

Adan Ernesto Mata – Portillo pulled out in front of the train resulting in a wreck.

Mata- Portillo was dead at the scene.

