Train crash in Ward County kills man
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck and a train in Ward County Friday.
The semi was traveling south on County Road 135 to a railroad crossing. There was a train coming to the railroad crossing and traveling eastbound.
Adan Ernesto Mata – Portillo pulled out in front of the train resulting in a wreck.
Mata- Portillo was dead at the scene.
