Rankin ISD superintendent expected to resign

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - Rankin ISD may soon be searching for a new superintendent.

The board is having a special meeting Tuesday evening, on the agenda, is the consideration to accept the resignation of Superintendent Samuel Wyatt.

CBS7 has not confirmed the reason behind the separation.

The agenda also says the board may name an interim superintendent during the meeting.

It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Rankin ISD administration office.

