Rankin ISD superintendent expected to resign

By Micah Allen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - Rankin ISD may soon be searching for a new superintendent.

The board is having a special meeting Tuesday evening, on the agenda, is the consideration to accept the resignation of Superintendent Samuel Wyatt.

CBS7 has not confirmed the reason behind the separation.

The agenda also says the board may name an interim superintendent during the meeting.

It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Rankin ISD administration office.

We will continue to update this developing story on CBS7.com.

