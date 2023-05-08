Pedestrian killed in Midland crash

Pedestrian
Pedestrian(Pixabay)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, at around 2 a.m., Midland Police officers and EMS personnel were called to the 200 block of E. Florida Ave. in reference to a crash with a pedestrian. 

EMS personnel arrived and found Noee Robles, 43, in the roadway dead.

Initial investigation by the Midland Police Department Traffic Unit found Robles was trying to cross the road from the north side of the street to the south. He was not using the crosswalk and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

