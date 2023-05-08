Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate

Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a knife to school.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff, Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate, according to school officials.

In a press release from Whitley County Schools, officials said a student at Whitley North Elementary School brought a knife to school Monday and used it to injure a classmate.

Officials said the classmate was injured in the shoulder.

WKYT reports the teacher immediately intervened, and the school resource officer then took control of the situation.

School officials said it’s unclear how the student got the knife to school.

In a message sent out to parents about the incident, officials asked parents to talk to their children and tell them that it is against the law to bring weapons of any kind to school.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips mug
Former Forsan ISD Employee Indicted for improper relationship with student
Midland ISD
Substitute teacher ‘barred’ from MISD facilities
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Daily Updates on the trial of Ashley Schwarz
Daily updates on the trial of Ashley Schwarz

Latest News

In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet,...
Source: Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
US to provide Ukraine $1.2 billion in long-term security aid
Sage’s official title is an expanded operational stress control canine. She is the first one...
USS Gerald R. Ford welcomes aboard therapy dog during deployment
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury hears final arguments in writer’s claims against Trump
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the...
Debt options abound, but Biden, McCarthy deal may be hard to reach