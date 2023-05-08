Midland man sentenced to 40 years in prison after shaking a baby

Midland man sentenced
Midland man sentenced(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf, Juan Pedro Tellez has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a First-Degree Injury to a Child.

According to the DA’s office, on October 12, 2020, Tellez was alone with his three-month-old child when he called his wife in a panic because something was wrong with the baby.

Hospital staff in Midland and Lubbock determined that the child had a brain bleed and injuries to the neck consistent with non-accidental trauma and shaken baby.

The child is now in a persistent vegetative state and requires 24-hour skilled nursing care.

Tellez, who had a lengthy criminal history, negotiated the plea with the State which included waiving all rights to appeal.

Tellez will not be eligible for parole until he serves 20 years of his term. Eligibility for parole does not guarantee that parole will be granted.

