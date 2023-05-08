Midland Fire Department responds to structure fire

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(WOWT)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Monday at around 3:30 a.m., crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 6400 block of Wewoka Pl.

Only non-life-threatening injuries due to glass while evacuating the home were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting 2 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

