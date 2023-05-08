Midland City Councilman to host town hall meetings

(Source: City of Midland)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - City Councilman Dan Corrales will be hosting two town halls the week of May 8.

The first will be Monday at 6 p.m. hosted by District 4 Councilwoman Amy Stretcher Burkes with Charles Hodges the developer of the Bass Pro Shop, movie theatre, and outdoor music venue.

It will take place at Scharbauer Elementary Monday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. Corrales will be co-hosting a District 4 Town Hall to address all things District 4. It will take place at the Midland Community Theatre.

This town hall will be televised on Basin PBS and streamed. Online questions will be taken on Facebook through their page.

City engineer Jose Ortiz will be there to talk about roads. Carl Craigo, Utilities Director, will be there to discuss turbidity & water in general.

Laurie Williams at Parks & Rec and Cristina Burns will talk about the things planned and voice what you want to see.

Interim City Manager Morris Williams will also join to discuss what it takes to manage a city with 170,000 residents.

