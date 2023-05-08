Local law enforcement talk about the growing concern about fentanyl

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Prevention Resource Center Region hosted the 2nd annual national fentanyl awareness day.

Police and Sheriff’s deputies in Midland and Odessa met with the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse to talk about what they’re seeing when it comes to fentanyl and how it is affecting our youth.

According to the DEA, illicit fentanyl is being used to make fake prescription pills and is also laced with common street drugs like cocaine, MDMA, and heroin as well as 6 out of every 10 counterfeit pills containing a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Illicit fentanyl is driving the recent increase in U.S. overdose deaths, specifically here in the Permian Basin.

Those fake pills are the main reason fentanyl-involved deaths are the highest and fastest growing among youth.

“What’s unique about the Fentanyl crisis is that young people can get this by simply using their phones. Because they can get these illicit counterfeit drugs pills delivered to their home” said Mellessa Brenem, CPS Program Director

Law enforcement talked about how drugs move from coastal regions of the United States and slowly move inwards.

From coast to coast the fentanyl crisis is taking a toll on major cities like Portland, Oregon, and our nation’s capital.

Sadly though the reason one drug epidemic ends is because a new drug hits the market and most of the time is something worse than its predecessor.

“On the market now is xylazine. Which is a veterinary drug that now the cartels are including with fentanyl and other illicit drug mixtures and xylazine has absolutely no opioid effect. So the use of Narcan doesn’t affect it. It doesn’t negatively impact the effects of xylazine. So now that’s on the horizon. We’re dealing with that” said Seth Herman, Chief of MPD

The fentanyl crisis affects people across the U.S. but the Midland and Odessa area is different. According to Chief Herman the Permian Basin has always been a narcotics and human trafficking hub.

MPD and OPD are working together to fight this issue and make sure deadly drugs stay off our streets.

“So we actively look for those dealers. Those dealers of fentanyl, those M30 pills. They have become one of our highest priorities. As I’ve said in my comments at the press conference. We treat it like it’s a violent crime. We find out there is a fentanyl dealer we will treat that person as a violent criminal because that is exactly what they are” said Michael Gerke, Odessa Chief of Police

Both OPD and MPD say parents should talk with kids about the dangers of fentanyl and keep an eye on phones since fake pills can be bought online.

