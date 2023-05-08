Fort Stockton Mayoral election moves to run-offs

City of Fort Stockton logo (Source: City of Fort Stockton)
By Lauren Munt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Fort Stockton city secretary, election rules dictate that a candidate has to win by 50% to be elected.

No candidate on May 6th won the majority, so the city is planning a run-off vote, to take place in the coming months.

Paul Casias took the lead in the election with 45% of the vote.

Click here for more election results.

