ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, May 9th, 2023: Hot and dry conditions look to linger for at least another day before we get under the influence of the next trough of low pressure. The dryline will continue to move across West Texas and determine what areas will see isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The dryline will get active starting on Wednesday and isolated strong to severe storms will be possible across the Permian Basin. Rain chances pick up even more as a Pacific cold front arrives late in the week and bring showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures to the Mother’s Day weekend.

