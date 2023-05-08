CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, May 9th, 2023

Hot for at least another day...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/8/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, May 9th, 2023: Hot and dry conditions look to linger for at least another day before we get under the influence of the next trough of low pressure. The dryline will continue to move across West Texas and determine what areas will see isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The dryline will get active starting on Wednesday and isolated strong to severe storms will be possible across the Permian Basin. Rain chances pick up even more as a Pacific cold front arrives late in the week and bring showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures to the Mother’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips mug
Former Forsan ISD Employee Indicted for improper relationship with student
Midland ISD
Substitute teacher ‘barred’ from MISD facilities
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Daily Updates on the trial of Ashley Schwarz
Daily updates on the trial of Ashley Schwarz

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/8/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/8/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, May 8th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/5/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/5/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, May 5th, 2023