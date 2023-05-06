House advances bill that would increase retired teachers monthly pension

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Back in March the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 10 which would increase the monthly pension retired teachers receive by 2% or 4% for Teacher Retirement System of Texas annuitants depending on their retirement date.

This week a similar bill advanced in the House.

District 18 Legislative Chair for the Texas Retired Teachers Association Ricky Chandler says the bill which has now passed the House with 150 signing on, has now gone to committee.

“I think it’ll be a big help especially to the retired teachers and staff, not only teachers but everybody that’s a school employee,” said Chandler.

Included in SB 10 was a $7,500 stipend for retirees 75 and older. The bill would affect over 400,000 retirees.

Chandler says the staff haven’t had a pay increase in 20 years.

“The inflation has really hurt teachers and employees that have retired years and years ago, some of them are just barely making it,” said Chandler.

Chandler says they are appreciative that this has been a priority this session..

But president of the Odessa TRTA Karen Telck says the bill still has several steps before it goes into effect.

While the bill could help many, Telck says it probably won’t have much of an impact on her life.

“Other than the $5,000 will be really nice it wont make that much difference in my monthly income and then they’ll probably turn around and deduct that from the little tiny bit of social security I receive so mine will probably end up being a wash,” said Telck.

TRTA of Odessa meets monthly where they are kept informed on the legislation in Austin and learn about programs in the community.

