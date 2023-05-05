Substitute teacher ‘barred’ from MISD facilities

Midland ISD
Midland ISD(MISD)
By Lauren Munt
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland ISD, a substitute teacher at Legacy Freshman High School, allegedly allowed students to enter into a maintenance tunnel and prevented them from exiting for a short period of time.

The school’s principal said in an email to LFHS parents that the actions of the substitute are “absolutely unacceptable” and the district has barred the sub from all MISD facilities.

MISD says that district police are investigating.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we know more

