Reel Thanx welcomes five heroes at MAF

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Reel Thanx and the Patriot Guard Riders welcomed five heroes today to Midland International Air and Space Port.

“These guys have been wounded and gone through medical appointments, VA, everything you can think of. We want to bring them down here and just let them forget about everything. Just have a weekend that they can just kick back and enjoy themselves,” said President of Reel Thanx Steve Dunagan.

The Reel Thanx directors took the heroes for BBQ tonight and then tomorrow they head to Lake Amistad for a big fish fry, a fishing tournament and steak cookout.

“It makes you feel like your making a difference in someone’s life these guys have gone through the unbelievable some of them and just to have them come here and know that we’ve done something for them it gives you a really good feeling,” said Dunagan.

Reel Thanx has been doing these all expense paid trips since 2007 for Vietnam veterans. As of today they’ve taken over 310 wounded warriors on a trip.

“One of the comments I’ve gotten a lot of feedback on is they didn’t believe how nice people were in West Texas; they didn’t know people could be that nice,” said Dunagan.

On their way to the lake the heroes will stop by Greenwood.

“All the kids will be out waving American flags shouting USA, it’s a little overwhelming for some of them,” said Dunagan.

Dunagan says it’s important to support veterans.

“They need all the help they can get when they get back some of them. It’s quite an adjustment just going through and having seen what they have seen,” said Dunagan.

The hero’s fly in from all over the U.S. for the trips through Reel Thanx.

