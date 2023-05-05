Former Forsan ISD Employee Indicted for improper relationship with student

Phillips mug
Phillips mug(Howard County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at K-Best, former Forsan ISD employee Kendall Phillips was indicted by a Howard County Grand Jury on April 27 for improper relationship between educator and student.

K-Best reports Phillips was arrested in November 2022 by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office after the Forsan Independent School District received an anonymous tip concerning interactions between an employee and a student.

According to FISD Superintendent Dane Richardson, on receipt of the tip, the district immediately began its investigation and notified the proper authorities.

