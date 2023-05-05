ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, May 6th, 2023: Hot and dry conditions look to continue through the weekend as high pressure continues to control the forecast. The dryline will set up well east in the afternoon hours cutting us off from any moisture or thunderstorm chances.

This hot and dry pattern really won’t change until the middle to later part of next week. The dryline will set up closer to West Texas by Monday and bring isolated thunderstorm chances back to the eastern Permian Basin and lower Trans Pecos.

