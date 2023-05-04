UTPB Freshman prepared to compete in Golf Regionals

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Members of UTPB’s Men’s and Women’s Golf teams are heading to the Regional Tournament. First Team All Lone Star Conference and Conference Freshman of the Year, Arnie Taguines is chosen by the NCAA committee to represent UTPB in the tournament. She spoke on what it means to her to achieve the opportunity in her first collegiate year.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center employee arrested for injuring a child
Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center employee arrested for injuring a child
Daily Updates on the trial of Ashley Schwarz
Daily updates on the trial of Ashley Schwarz
Michael Dean Gonzales
Michael Dean “Spider” Gonzales is coming back to Odessa
Ashley Schwarz vs The State of Texas: Day Four
Ashley Schwarz vs The State of Texas: Day Four
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say

Latest News

UTPB Freshman prepared to compete in Regional Tournament
UTPB Freshman ready to participate in NCAA Division II Regional Tournament
Midland Chamber President announces plans to retire
Midland Chamber of Commerce president announces planned retirement
Bustin' for Badges Logo (Source: Bustinforbadges.org)
Bustin’ for Badges celebrates 10th annual fundraiser
Reel Wives began after Reel Thanx was established. The founders realized the need to help the...
Reel Wives hosts 3rd annual Stars, Stripes and Shrimp fundraiser