Reel Wives hosts 3rd annual Stars, Stripes and Shrimp fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 3rd annual Stars, Stripes and Shrimp fundraiser was held today at Tall City Brewing Co. All proceeds from the event benefit families of wounded combat veterans.

Reel Wives began after Reel Thanx was established. The founders realized the need to help the wives, so they bring them to Midland twice a year, helping about four to six wives per trip.

Reel Wives Volunteer Kristin Machen says the weekend often makes many of the women cry tears of joy.

“These women are often just caretakers and they don’t get to experience someone who’s just solely caring for them and it’s nice, it’s nice for them to just relax, they feel at peace and they feel completely loved and calm and just surrounded,” said Machen.

The weekend trips are filled with surprises for the wives the organization helps.

