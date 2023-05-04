New website for Hogan Park Golf Course goes live

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has launched a new website for the Hogan Park Golf Course.

On the new website patrons will be able to book a tee time and stay up to date with tournaments, lessons, and clinics.

The city says you can also sign up for the Hogan Park News on the website to stay updated with all things golf.

For more information, please visit the link here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.