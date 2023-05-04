Midland Chamber of Commerce president announces planned retirement

Midland Chamber President announces plans to retire
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Chamber of Commerce, Bobby Burns announced his planned retirement in August 2024.

Burns joined the Chamber as President & CEO in March 2011.

“Leading a Chamber of Commerce was a long-held dream of mine,” said Burns. “And it’s been an honor to make that dream a reality in a community such as Midland.”

Evan Thomas will join the Midland Chamber of Commerce as Chief Operating Officer beginning July 2023, with the intent to assume the President & CEO role pending a final Board review and vote in 2024. Thomas has spent his career in public service and is currently Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Representative August Pfluger.

“Evan will bring a plethora of strengths to the table as Chief Operating Officer. His ability to lead a team, connect with decision-makers and think strategically will serve him and the Chamber well. We are excited to have him on board to strengthen our advocacy efforts as well.” said Burns, “As part of the transition plan, I’m excited to have this time to team up with Evan with the goal of a smooth transition to the position of President & CEO during the Chamber’s 100th year of operation.”

Thomas and his family have established roots in the community.

“I’m excited to join Bobby and this incredible Chamber team as we begin our second century of operation,’ said Thomas. “ We have a successful history of founding programs and organizations that have greatly enhanced our community, and I believe our future is even brighter.”

