Midlander’s react to Bloomberg article about Tall City

Yesterday, Bloomberg Publications wrote an article about Midland that didn't sit well with some people.

The Bloomberg article talks about the city of Midland not being able to or refusing to fund basic infrastructure upgrades.

The Bloomberg article said the city of Midland’s inability to upgrade infrastructure will lead to them losing control of its worker rates in supplying energy globally.

Another topic was Hogan Park.

Midland City Council At-Large, Dan Corrales, says the author of this article did contact him.

Corrales says he did want to do an interview, but they never got around to setting one up.

“To say that he didn’t get a reply, or that I declined to be interviewed, I don’t think that that’s accurate. Because for me, the opportunity to communicate to the public, that’s our job as elected officials. And I do enjoy the ability to tell people here’s what we’re doing.” said Midland City Council At-Large, Dan Corrales

Corrales went on to talk about how the city has been involved in new complexes they’ve helped fund or plan to fund.

Some of those include the com aquatics, bush athletic center, and more indoor facilities that are still a work in progress.

However, the city wasn’t the only Midland entity mentioned in the article.

“Yea, it caught me by surprise. I didn’t think we’d be in the first paragraph of the article. And the one thing that stuck out to me was just the misrepresentation of our beer name and that struck a chord with me,” said Jeff Thomas, Part-Owner of Tall City Brewery

The surprise that Jeff is talking about is a reference to one of the beers at Tall City Brewery.

In the article, it said, “There’s so little to do on weekends that tall city brewing co. named its honey blonde ale “five-hour drive” because that’s what it takes to get somewhere fun.”

Jeff didn’t appreciate it and responded with a Facebook post talking about the drink and its backstory.

but name-dropping Tall City Brewery wasn’t the only thing Jeff had an issue with.

“The pictures in the article did not do us justice. Made us look like Sandlot, or Mad Max Slenderdome and that’s not Midland at all. I do think the pictures were disservice in Midland.” said Thomas

Corrales had one final message for Midland residents in response to this article.

“We have heard what you have said, we are going to make those investments, whether through Midland Development Corp or the city of Midland. But we are working on helping young families wanna stay here,” said Corrales

We did contact the author of that article and are waiting to speak with him.

We'll keep you updated on this story.

