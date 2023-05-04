How AI software has evolved over the years and how its helping students

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - AI software, you may have heard about it, and you may have used it without even realizing what it is.

AI Software, or artificial intelligence is a type of computer program that is designed to simulate human intelligence and perform tasks that typically require human cognition, such as perception, reasoning, learning, and problem-solving. AI software can be used in a wide range of applications, including natural language processing, computer vision, speech recognition, robotics, and many others.

AI software relies on machine learning algorithms, which allow the program to learn from data inputs and make predictions or decisions based on patterns identified in the data. These algorithms can be supervised, unsupervised, or semi-supervised, depending on the level of human intervention required to train the AI model.

Now everything I just said came from AI software, nothing I said was written by me. It came from a program called Chat GPT.

One of many AI software programs out there. But one of the newest forms of AI software that’s making its name is the AI chat on Snapchat.

“And it can do anything from image creation, tech creation, text analyzing, you can feed contracts in and say tell me about this contract and make it better, I want you to generate an image of an owl wearing a yellow hat and a blue sweater and it will create an image for you,” said Brad Shook, Vice President for Technology and Analytics at UTPB

Because this technology is so new there is no indication that AI software is good or bad. But it is catching the eye of some very smart people in the technology field including Elon Musk and Bill Gates who are saying this is bigger than electricity.

Another form of AI that you may not realize is AI is when you are searching for a new pair of sneakers online and those same sneakers now just ended up on your Instagram feed, that’s not the government spying on you, that’s AI software keeping track of your history.

“It is part of it. I saw a stat from Amazon that 35% of their sales now are AI-generated” said Shook

For some students, this tool is helping them pass their classes.

“I’ve used AI software to understand concepts better when they weren’t explained well in class. I think it’s a really useful tool for students when we don’t understand concepts” said Christian Lopez, Freshman at UTPB

The question teachers are asking themselves is, whether it is good for students to have software that can do their work for them and not learn anything when software can write your term paper for you in five minutes.

“You know that’s where education has got to learn how do I teach those things without saying do the research paper,” said Shook

