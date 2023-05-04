CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, May 4th, 2023

May the 4th be with you...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/3/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, May 4th, 2023: A few showers may linger in the forecast early on Thursday...but a dryline looks to push through the area and bring a southwest wind which will dry out West Texas. Warmer temperatures are on the way too as the mid 80s.

HIgh pressure will be back in control of the weather Friday and into the weekend making for a much hotter and dry Cinco de Mayo. Everything looks good for outdoor activities...just watch out of a little bit of heat.

