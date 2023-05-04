CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, May 5th, 2023

Here comes the heat...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/4/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, May 5th, 2023: High-pressure building into West Texas will make for hot and dry conditions through the Cinco de Mayo weekend. Temperatures will be pushing into the mid to upper 90s by Sunday afternoon

Not much change in the weather pattern until late next week...so hot and dry weather looks to hang on after the weekend.

