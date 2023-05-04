Bustin’ for Badges celebrates 10th annual fundraiser

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -Law Enforcement from Midland and Odessa gathered this afternoon for the 10th annual Bustin’ a Badge fundraiser.

This event has a sporting clays tournament, all types of food and drinks, and prizes.

Not only is this event a way to show support to law enforcement by donating money, but it also gives people the chance to meet some of the agency leaders.

This annual fundraiser has generated over 3 million dollars, and most of the people we spoke to say that it gets bigger every year.

The clay shoot tournament has evolved each year, before only having about 500 shooters coming out to now having over 1,500.

“It helps pay for much needed equipment. Such as bulletproof vests, shields, drone program, K9 program training unit you know the list goes on and on. So it goes for a good cause.” said the Community Relations Corporal for OPD, Steven LeSueur.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Midland County Sheriff David Criner got the chance to shoot first.

Since Ector and Midland county law agencies work together, this event helps them bond even more.

“It’s a good time because we have the fellowship out here, you’re at ease, there’s nothing going on except we’re focusing on friendships and fellowships. Sharing stories with one and other, reminiscing about old times and garnishing new relationships for the future.” said Midland County Sheriff, David Criner.

The contestants also have a chance to win prizes. Some of them are guns that range from pistols to rifles.

Each contestant shoots a total of one-hundred shots.

However, we can’t forget about the men and women that donate their time and food to make this event even more exciting.

“Like the law enforcement kind of serves us everyday, this is just a little act that we can come out here and maybe help them out. It’s kind of a good donation for them.” said Dreston Jordan, representative of Jordan Wire Rope in Odessa.

Jordan says that the growth of this event has been so immense that they are talking about extending it to Saturday come next year.

If you missed out on day one, you still have Thursday and Friday to come out, have some good food, and meet your local officers.

