Water main break at W. Loop 250 and HWY 191

(Source: City of Midland)
(Source: City of Midland)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, a private contractor working on a project in the area of W. Loop 250 and Hwy 191 pulled a 4″ line out of the ground that was connected to a 16″ line causing a water main break.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes when available. There is water in the area and lower water pressure is expected in the neighboring area.

Crews with the City of Midland will work quickly to remedy this.

CBS7 will update this story as they are available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center employee arrested for injuring a child
Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center employee arrested for injuring a child
Daily Updates on the trial of Ashley Schwarz
Daily updates on the trial of Ashley Schwarz
Michael Dean Gonzales
Michael Dean “Spider” Gonzales is coming back to Odessa
Ashley Schwarz vs The State of Texas: Day Four
Ashley Schwarz vs The State of Texas: Day Four
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say

Latest News

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Odessa’s Recycling Center
Odessa Recycling Center temporarily closing
Senior Salute: Alexandra Guzman
Senior Salutes: Alexandra Guzman
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry