Water main break at W. Loop 250 and HWY 191

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, a private contractor working on a project in the area of W. Loop 250 and Hwy 191 pulled a 4″ line out of the ground that was connected to a 16″ line causing a water main break.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes when available. There is water in the area and lower water pressure is expected in the neighboring area.

Crews with the City of Midland will work quickly to remedy this.

CBS7 will update this story as they are available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.