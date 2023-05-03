Odessa Recycling Center temporarily closing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s Recycling Center, at 814 W. 42nd Street, will be closing through the month of may for renovations.

A fence will be put up, restructuring taking place as well as some construction. There will also be new hours of operation when it reopens. That’s expected to take place on June 1st.

While the recycling center is shut down, recycling materials can be taken to Butts Recycling at 26 W. Industrial Loop in Midland, (432) 687-0088.

If you have more questions, contact (432) 999-0404.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.