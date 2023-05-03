The May elections could bring new upgrades to schools

WEST, Texas (KOSA) -Across West Texas, people will get the chance to vote for propositions relating to education, athletics and electing officials.

In Ector County there are some positions for board trustees that will be on the ballot. Midland County won’t have anything on the ballot.

But many other local West Texas schools and cities have some big propositions for schools and city governments.

Kermit, Pecos, Andrews, and Coahoma ISD all have bond propositions on the ballot.

Lots of these school districts are looking to make upgrades in infrastructure that is over 50-years-old.

Andrews ISD has three propositions, two of them go toward fixing their schools and possibly building a new athletic recreational facility.

“Our proposals really are A, which is academic. That’s all the high school, that’s all the academic portion of the campuses. And then B is all of the athletics.” said Dr. Bobby Azam, Andrews ISD Superintendent.

Proposition C would include improvement for the Andrews highs school stadium.

Andrews isn’t the only school district in need of upgrades.

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD is also looking to upgrade Pecos high school and Crockett middle school.

It’s a need that the school district has because of the expected growth in student population over the next 10 years.

“The current campus at Pecos high school is 73-years-old this year. sixty-one for the middle school, so the facilities are really in need of replacement to meet educational needs and just some infrastructure issues that we’re starting to have.” said Brent Jaco, the super Intendent of PBTISD.

This election could also see a new mayor for the town of Pecos. The current mayor of Pecos David Flores is running against three people.

Including Ivan Martinez, Oscar Ornelas Jr, and Tereesa Winkles.

One of the propositions on the Pecos ballot includes putting a limit on the term a city council member and the mayor can be in office.

Currently, when officials are elected, they don’t have a time limit, but that could change.

“If they’re elected, and if these propositions pass, what it would do is it’ll allow you to serve three consecutive terms so that’s twelve years.” said Syra Nichols, Pecos City Secretary.

Nichols says the reason for putting this proposition on the ballot is because Pecos residents had complaints about officials.

She says that people asked for young blood on the council and mayor. Now, they’re leaving it to the taxpayers to choose.

If you want the full list of all items on ballots across West Texas or are looking for a polling place, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.