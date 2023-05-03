ECISD hosts 36th annual Awards for Excellence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD hosted its 36th annual Awards for Excellence tonight.

The banquet was created to honor some of the best and brightest seniors each year.

44 students were recognized across nine categories and the students received a medallion to wear at graduation later this month.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri says the students showcased an excellent journey throughout high school.

“We want to establish them as role models for other students in the organization. When you do really good work as a society we celebrate you, we honor you, we thank you and we praise you so tonight is a chance to do that,” said Dr. Muri.

The Odessa High Schools Harps also performed for the students, ECISD families, teachers, principles, leaders and school board members.

