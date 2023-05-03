ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023: More isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast on Wednesday as a dryline will stay in place along the mountains of West Texas and get some upper-level help from a passing disturbance. A severe storm or two will be possible with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats.

From Thursday into the weekend...high pressure will take control of the weather and dry the weather out and heat up temperatures. Look for the lower 90′s by the Cinco de Mayo weekend!

