Woman missing in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Elizabeth Liza Cantu , 41, has been reported missing from Howard County.

Cantu was laast seen on Friday morning, April 28, 2023, at around 5:00 AM, in the 7500 block of the North Service Road. Elizabeth was last seen wearing black stretch pants and a black shirt with a white outline of a female’s face on the shirt. Elizabeth was not wearing any shoes and may have been wearing socks.

Elizabeth does not have her cell phone with her.

If there is any information contact Sgt. Gammons at 432-264-2231, ext. 705, or Howard County Dispatch at 432-264-2244.

