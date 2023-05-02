Texas DPS heads joint human trafficking operation

Human trafficking
Human trafficking(MGN, Pexels)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - From April 26- 29, 2023, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted an Online Solicitation of a Minor Operation.

The goal was to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of being involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including: DPS’ CID, DPS Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism, Texas Highway Patrol, Odessa Police Department, and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of this operation, three suspects were arrested and booked into the Ector County Jail. All three suspects are now facing 2nd Degree Felony (F2) charges.

Joel Elizondo, age 33, of Kingsville, TX - online solicitation of a minor.

Luis Rosales, age 53, of Monahans, TX - online solicitation of a minor.

Nathan Dubose, age 27, of Big Spring, TX - online solicitation of a minor.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

