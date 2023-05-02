Midkiff between Andrews Hwy & Golf Course Rd. closed due to crash

lane closure
lane closure(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says crews with the Midland Fire Department have the northbound lanes of Midkiff Rd. closed between Andrews Hwy and Gold Course Rd. due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area for the next few hours.

We will update this story with more information as it is available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center employee arrested for injuring a child
Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center employee arrested for injuring a child
Daily Updates on the trial of Ashley Schwarz
Daily updates on the trial of Ashley Schwarz
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Two dead after accident on Briarwood Tuesday morning
Michael Dean Gonzales
Michael Dean “Spider” Gonzales is coming back to Odessa
Ashley Schwarz vs The State of Texas: Day Four
Ashley Schwarz vs The State of Texas: Day Four

Latest News

Elizabeth Liza Cantu
Woman missing in Howard County
Texas DPS heads joint human trafficking operation
Texas DPS heads joint human trafficking operation
Cop sweeps perimeter
‘All-Clear’ given at USF Sarasota-Manatee after apparent hoax
Rep. August Pfluger opens new Odessa office
Rep. August Pfluger opens new Odessa office