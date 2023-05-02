Midkiff between Andrews Hwy & Golf Course Rd. closed due to crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says crews with the Midland Fire Department have the northbound lanes of Midkiff Rd. closed between Andrews Hwy and Gold Course Rd. due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area for the next few hours.

We will update this story with more information as it is available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.