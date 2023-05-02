MDC approves two road projects near new Bass Pro Shops and entertainment complex

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Development Corporation board voted to approve two road projects in West Midland.

“There’s so much development going in that area there’s new multi family housing, there’s new single family housing and two lanes just doesn’t handle the traffic capacity that’s going in because of all that growth,”said MDC Executive Director Sara Harris.

The agreement with Kimley-Horn would widen State Highway 158 between Sinclair and Briarwood.

Both agreements total a little over $1.5 million.

“This funding will go for design and engineering work so that the widening designs will be in place,” said Harris.

The other agreement is with the City of Midland for a scope of work already in place including adding medians to the intersection of 191 and 158.

“The intersection of 158 and 191 Bass Pro Shops is going in along with a family entertainment complex. We want to make sure as much as possible we can anticipate where growth is gonna happen and put things in place that will help the roads and infrastructure be there when they’re needed,” said Harris.

Designs will start in the next month and a timeline for construction will depend on when funding is identified through TXDOT.

“With TXDOT, if designs are shovel ready there is the potential that funding for construction can be accelerated so that’s our strategy in terms of providing funding for the design,” said Harris.

The projects will help fast track funding for an area they expect to see some major growth in within the next few years.

