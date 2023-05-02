LIVE: Active investigation into incident underway at USF Sarasota-Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is an active situation underway on the campus of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus. The situation is now being investigated as a possible hoax. Finals were underway at the school at the time of the call. It’s one of several calls at college and universities around the state.

Classes are cancelled for the rest of the day after the confusion of the situation.

According to officials with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, there is an active investigation at the school with multiple units on scene. The campus is located off Tamiami Trail.

At this time there is no evidence of shots fired or injuries. Parents on campus say that they have received messages that their children are barricading in classrooms. Some students have been evacuated from cleared areas.

Students are being asked to go to the Hilton Garden Inn nearby for reunification. Similar situations unfolded this morning in Florida International University, Florida Atlantic University, Broward College, City College Hollywood, and Palm Beach Atlantic.

This story is developing. USF released the following statement:

“This is a developing situation. We have no comment right now. All requests for info need to go to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.”

