WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years

Alexis Avila, a New Mexico teen who threw her newborn child in a dumpster in January, was found guilty last month. She's expected to be sentenced today.
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - Alexis Avila, found guilty of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster in January 2022, was sentenced to 16 years Monday morning.

Avila was found guilty last month of child abuse causing bodily harm and attempted first degree murder. She was also sentenced to two years probation.

The jury came back with a verdict after more than two hours of deliberations.

