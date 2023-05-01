Southbound lanes closed on n. Lamesa Rd. at E. Scharbauer Dr. intersection through Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Micah Allen
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says crews are working on an emergency manhole repair on N. Lamesa Rd. Both southbound lanes on N. Lamesa Rd. will be closed at the E. Scharbauer Dr. intersection.

Southbound traffic on N. Lamesa Dr. is being diverted to the turn lane. Turning left, traveling east, onto E. Scharbauer Dr. from N. Lamesa Rd. is discouraged to minimize the disruption in the traffic flow.

This repair is expected to last through Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

