ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa says Optimist Park on N. Grandview was vandalized this week.

A Facebook post by the city says Odessa City leaders made clear this kind of behavior would not be tolerated. They encourage people to take pride in our home and keep an eye open on the parks.

“Call 911 to report suspicious behavior/possible vandalism in progress. So sad to see this,” said Councilman Greg Connell.

There are extra security measures being implemented to help.

The Odessa Police Department will be beefing up patrols in the area.

If anyone knows anything, please call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

optimist park vandalized (City of Odessa)

