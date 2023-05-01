Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 on child abandonment charges

By Micah Allen
Published: May. 1, 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, April 30 at around 11:16 a.m. ECSO says deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 5300 block of Lime to do a welfare check of 3 children.

When deputies arrived, the inside of the residence was found to be extremely hot in excess of 90 degrees. It was learned that a 15-year-old boy, a 10-year-old special needs girl, and a 1-year-old boy had been at the residence since this past Friday unsupervised or cared for.

The sheriff’s office believes that the special needs child was wearing the same diaper since Friday. The 15-year-old did not know how to properly prepare a bottle for the baby. All 3 children were taken to MCH to be evaluated. The children are now in the custody of CPS.

The father of 15 and 1-year-old, Bobby Crew,36, and the mother of the 10-year-old Daysha Medrano,26, arrived at the residence before deputies departed and were arrested. Both were charged with 2 counts of abandoning a child.

The bond was set at $10,000 per charge for each of them. We will update this article with more information as it is obtained.

