CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023

Rain chances increasing...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/1/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, May 2nd, 2023: Bigger changes are in the forecast for the middle part of the week as Gulf of Mexico moisture returns on southeasterly winds Tuesday. The added moisture combined with an upper-level disturbance will bring isolated showers and a few thunderstorms back to the forecast. The key thing to remember is that they will be isolated and rainfall amounts will be less than a .10″ most places.

The slight rain chances will continue through most of the week...but high pressure builds in for the Cinco de Mayo weekend and will diminish rain chances and put temperatures back into the 90s.

