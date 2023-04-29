OPD investigating homicide at Faudree Ranch Apartments

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Faudree Ranch Apartments.

On Thursday, April 27th officers responded to a welfare check call at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found 36-year-old Crystal Williams deceased from a gunshot wound inside of her apartment.

OPD is investigating several leads. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at the 432-335-3333 or Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

