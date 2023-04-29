Attorney speaks on behalf of family who made allegations against Trinity administrators

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Attorney Jennifer Falk, is speaking out on behalf of the Brown family whose allegations prompted the arrest of the four Trinity administrators.

On Wednesday the District Attorney’s office dropped all charges against the administrators.

Falk says this decision prompted serious dissapointment and frustration for the family.

“They very much felt like this was going to be their opportunity for the community to know how their daughter was in fact a victim at the hands of another student and trinity failed to report that” said Falk.

Falk says due to the dismissal they feel they were failed not only by the school but the system.

The case was dropped by the DA’s office after SGT Alonzo with the Midland Police Department was deemed to “no longer be a credible or reliable witness”.

“What’s really ultimatley important to them is that they afffect change and that can be kind of small subjective change through policies and procedure with trinity but also bigger change whether it be state wide or at least community wide” said falk.

When asked if they were pursuing any legal action falk said that they are looking at all options.

The school released a statement following the dismissal stating they are thrilled by the decision and working to welcome the administrators back to campus as soon as possible.

