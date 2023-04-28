One dead in Pecos shooting

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango a shooting in Pecos Thursday has left a person dead.

At 11:04 p.m. the Pecos Police Department was called to 3rd and Eddy Streets about a fight. The Pecos PD then received a second call about shots being fired. Upon arrival, two people were found to have been shot.

One gunshot victim was dead at the scene and the second gunshot victim was taken to the Pecos Municipal Airport and flown out for a higher level of care. The investigation is still ongoing at this time and one person is in custody for murder.

The identity of the persons involved is not being released at this time due to the investigation still being active.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.