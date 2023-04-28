Odessa Police make breathrough in missing person case

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to OPD, the Odessa Police Department and the Texas Rangers have made a breakthrough in the 1984 missing person case involving Maria Mendez.

In August of 1984, Maria Faye Mendez, 39, and mother of three was reported missing from her apartment at the 2400 block of West 10th St. Within days of her disappearance, her family reported her missing after she did not come home and failed to contact them. The original investigative team conducted interviews and canvases, but the case quickly went cold.

In 2022, the Odessa Police Department obtained samples of DNA from living relatives of Mendez. In January of 2023, the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification notified the Odessa Police Department of a DNA match.

The DNA match came from skeletal remains recovered by Crane County deputies in January of 1990. In 2013, with the help of the Crane County Sheriff’s Office, the Odessa Police Department submitted these remains for DNA testing and research. Due to the advancements in technology and forensic testing over the past decades, law enforcement can now say that the remains belong to Ms. Mendez.

Ms. Mendez’s case has been upgraded to an active homicide investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to reach out to the Odessa Police Department (432) 335-3333 or to Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.