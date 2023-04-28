Michael Dean “Spider” Gonzales is coming back to Odessa

The hearing is scheduled for next month in Ector County
Michael Dean Gonzales
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Michael Dean “Spider” Gonzales will return to Odessa on May 23rd for a hearing in Ector County.

Ector County Sheriff MIke Griffis tells CBS7 that he was notified of the hearing and his deputies will have to go to Huntsville to transport him back to Odessa.

Griffis says he was not told what the hearing about.

You may remember that Gonzales received a Stay of Execution in March on last year.

He was charged with the murders of Merced and Manuel Aguirre in Odessa on the evening of April 21, 1994.

In our previous story we stated that according to court documents, the application for a stay of execution Gonzales asserted that:

1.) He is intellectually disabled and cannot constitutionally be executed.

2.) The State held back material that was important to proving innocence.

3.) The State knowingly elicited false testimony.

4.) He is actually innocent.

He was granted the stay of execution on the first two claims of intellectual disability and the State holding back materials.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

